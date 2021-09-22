Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 768,618 shares of company stock worth $16,116,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

