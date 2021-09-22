Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post $196.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

