Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $5,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.