Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 11054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.

Get Sema4 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.