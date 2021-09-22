SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.87. 24,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

