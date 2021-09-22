Shah Capital Management Buys 6,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00.

SOL stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

