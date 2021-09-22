ShipChain Market Cap Reaches $369,174.70 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ShipChain has a total market cap of $369,174.70 and $35.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00131070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045829 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.