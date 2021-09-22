Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Rises By 21.1%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,856,000 after purchasing an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ALEX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

