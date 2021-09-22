Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rises By 25.6%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

