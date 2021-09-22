Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 26.7%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

BLMN stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $389,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.