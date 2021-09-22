Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 26.7%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,420,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
BLMN stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.