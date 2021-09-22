Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 25.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BOIVF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Bolloré has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

