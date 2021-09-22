Short Interest in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Rises By 22.5%

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Cellect Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.88.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 24th.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.