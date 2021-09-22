Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Expands By 33.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CLZNY stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLZNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

