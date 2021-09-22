Short Interest in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Declines By 24.3%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

