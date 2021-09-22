Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Expands By 25.0%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.