Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Decreases By 22.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 758,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EVGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evogene by 250.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 142,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 126.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

