Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Declines By 20.0%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.85. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

