Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Increases By 24.1%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 36,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,540,191 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,863 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 149,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

