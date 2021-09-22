Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Expands By 23.8%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
