Short Interest in Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Expands By 23.8%

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

