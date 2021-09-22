Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Expands By 33.3%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MCRAA stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.
McRae Industries Company Profile
McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.
