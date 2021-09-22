Short Interest in McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Expands By 33.3%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MCRAA stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

