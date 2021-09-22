Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Grows By 21.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT remained flat at $$4.34 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,708. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,280,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 828,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 112,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 101,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

