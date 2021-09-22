Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Decreases By 25.0%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $482,450. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $150.88. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,065. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

