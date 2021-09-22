Short Interest in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Declines By 21.4%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,110,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 98,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,823. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after buying an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after buying an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after buying an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

