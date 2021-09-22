Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Decreases By 19.1%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealNetworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNWK stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

