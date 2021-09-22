Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Grows By 33.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.23.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
