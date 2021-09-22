Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Decreases By 19.7%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 268,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,647. Scopus BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

