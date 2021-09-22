Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Declines By 21.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.