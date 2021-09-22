Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Declines By 21.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,773. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile
