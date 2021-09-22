Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declines By 25.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.