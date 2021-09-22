Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LWSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

