Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23. Approximately 40,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 104,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

SMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

