Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $175.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.