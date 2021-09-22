Sigma Healthcare Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates a network of branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

