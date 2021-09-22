Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGLB. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Labs by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 97,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,950. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

