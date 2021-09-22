Signata Trading 158.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Signata has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $262,105.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Signata has traded 158.6% higher against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00126814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

