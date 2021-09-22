Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires Shares of 914 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 22.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $9.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $835.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $768.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

