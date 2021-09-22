Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $20.85 on Wednesday, hitting $625.04. 171,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $638.74 and a 200 day moving average of $555.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.