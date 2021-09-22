Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,875. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,028,364 shares of company stock worth $2,422,795,538 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.