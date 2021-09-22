SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

