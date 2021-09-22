Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $6.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

NYSE:SI opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 67.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

