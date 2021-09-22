Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $160.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.31% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of SI stock opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,746.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

