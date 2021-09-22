SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Down 5%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 31,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $635,501. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.