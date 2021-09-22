Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 3.1%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 346,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,397,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)
SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.