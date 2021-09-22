Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 3.1%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 346,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,397,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 594,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sintx Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 399,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

