Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.