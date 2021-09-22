Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 112,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

