Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

