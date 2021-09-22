Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,400 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $960,860 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

