Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.38 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.