SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.99

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 7386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $827.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

