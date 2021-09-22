SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $22.38

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $20.78. SM Energy shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 7,576 shares changing hands.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

