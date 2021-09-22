Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045969 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

